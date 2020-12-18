Duraimurugan undergoes medical check-up

TIRUCHI

18 December 2020 01:04 IST

The DMK leader complains of fever

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan underwent a medical check-up and treatment briefly at a private hospital in Tiruchi on Thursday after he complained of shivering, fever and fatigue.

Mr. Duraimurugan, in his capacity as Chairman of the Assembly Public Accounts Committee, attended a review meeting at the Collector’s office in Tiruchi on Wednesday and visited various places in the district to inspect the ongoing development works. He had gone to Dindigul and attended various programmes .

He had reportedly felt tired and feverish but had later left for Chennai by road. However, as there was apparently a rise in his body temperature en route, he was taken to Maruti hospital. After the treatment, he resumed his journey.

