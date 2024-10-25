ADVERTISEMENT

Duraimurugan undergoes check-up at hospital for uneasiness

Published - October 25, 2024 12:26 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan underwent a check-up at the Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore on Thursday for uneasiness. Hospital sources said the Minister felt uneasy while he was on his way to the Katpadi station to board a train to Chennai. He was taken to the hospital at 5.55 p.m.

“He is completely fine,” a hospital source said. A team of doctors, led by Dr. S. Rajasekar of the Department of Cardiology, checked the Minister. An ECG and a blood test were done, and the Minister has been advised rest. G.V. Sampath, chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, and Nitin Sampath, managing director, were present during the check-up. The Minister left the hospital around 7.45 p.m. for his home at Katpadi.

