Duraimurugan to continue as DMK treasurer until general council meets, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin announced on Wednesday that former treasurer of the party, Duraimurugan, will continue in the post, until a general council meeting can be held.

Mr. Stalin said due to the extraordinary circumstances on account of COVID-19, the general council meeting to elect the treasurer and general secretary of the DMK could not be held.

“Taking this situation into account, based on the powers vested in me under Rule 18 of the party’s by-laws, I am temporarily rescinding the decision taken by me on the resignation given by Mr. Duraimurugan from the post of treasurer. He will continue in the post of treasurer till the general council meets,” Mr. Stalin said.

On March 16, Mr. Duraimurugan resigned as treasurer to contest for the post of general secretary of the party, which had fallen vacant following the death of K. Anbazhagan. The general council was slated to meet on March 29, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.