Duraimurugan resigns as DMK treasurer to contest for general secretary post

DMK leader Duraimurugan

DMK leader Duraimurugan   | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

The post of DMK general secretary has fallen vacant following the death of K. Anbazhagan

Veteran DMK leader Duraimurugan on Monday resigned as treasurer of the party to contest for the post of general secretary that fell vacant recently following the death of K. Anbazhagan. Mr Duraimurugan submitted his resignation to party president M K. Stalin, who accepted it.

Consequently, the general council of the DMK slated to meet on March 29 to elect the general secretary, will also elect a new treasurer, Mr Stalin announced.

