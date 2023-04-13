ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Minister Duraimurugan promises to relax rules to get permission to collect clay for brick production

April 13, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

He said the price of brick had increased from ₹6 per piece to ₹13 because of the earlier ban on the manufacturing of bricks in Coimbatore district.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan told the Assembly that the mining rules related to sourcing clay for making bricks and pots would be relaxed | file photo | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, who also handles the Mines portfolio, on Thursday, April 13, 2023 told the Assembly that the mining rules related to sourcing clay for making bricks and pots would be relaxed in such a manner that permission could be obtained from the Additional Director (AD) Mines instead of the District Collector.

“We will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister and relax the rules. Since the collectors are overburdened with work there is a delay in obtaining permission to collect clay,” he said while replying to a calling attention motion moved by the Opposition members, who complained that the delay in obtaining permission had caused enormous hardship to brick and pottery makers.

He said the price of brick had increased from ₹6 per piece to ₹13 because of the earlier ban on the manufacturing of bricks in Coimbatore district. “Since the National Green Tribunal has granted permission to run brick kilns in Coimbatore, the prince will come down,” he said.

Mr. Duraimurugan said Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvalluvar districts, had the potential of generating a revenue of ₹20,000 crore through the collection of clay for making bricks and pots. “There was a ban in three districts. Now we have asked the collectors to grant permission and Chengalpattu Collector has worked effectively on the issue,” he said. 

AIADMK member N. Thalavai Sundaram said brick manufacturers had to spend ₹5.95 for its production and pay a deposit of ₹8 per brick in the office of AD mines.

