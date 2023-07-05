Duraimurugan meets Jal Shakti Minister, seeks immediate release of T.N.’s share of Cauvery water

July 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate release of the State’s share of Cauvery water by Karnataka.

The memorandum also urged that Karnataka should not construct the Mekedatu dam.

According to a release, from June to July 3, the State should have received 12.213 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) as its share of Cauvery water. However, there was a shortfall of 9.22 tmc ft. Mr. Duraimurugan requested Mr. Shekhawat to ensure that the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal urges Karnataka to release Tamil Nadu’s share.

Tamil Nadu government’s special representative in Delhi A.K.S. Vijayan and Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief secretary, Water Resources Department, were present.

