ADVERTISEMENT

Duraimurugan meets Jal Shakti Minister, seeks immediate release of T.N.’s share of Cauvery water

July 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Duraimurugan meeting Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate release of the State’s share of Cauvery water by Karnataka.

The memorandum also urged that Karnataka should not construct the Mekedatu dam.

According to a release, from June to July 3, the State should have received 12.213 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) as its share of Cauvery water. However, there was a shortfall of 9.22 tmc ft. Mr. Duraimurugan requested Mr. Shekhawat to ensure that the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal urges Karnataka to release Tamil Nadu’s share.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu government’s special representative in Delhi A.K.S. Vijayan and Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief secretary, Water Resources Department, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US