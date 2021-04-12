Tamil NaduCHENNAI 12 April 2021 13:13 IST
Duraimurugan is stable, says hospital
The DMK general secretary had tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai
The condition of DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, who tested positive for COVID-19, is stable, a statement issued by Rela Hospital on Monday said.
He was admitted to the hospital for further medical investigations and close monitoring. He is “very stable now with no cause for concern”. A panel of doctors is closely monitoring his parameters and health condition, the statement said.
