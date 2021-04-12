Duraimurugan is stable, says hospital

CHENNAI

12 April 2021 13:13 IST

The DMK general secretary had tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai

The condition of DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, who tested positive for COVID-19, is stable, a statement issued by Rela Hospital on Monday said.

He was admitted to the hospital for further medical investigations and close monitoring. He is “very stable now with no cause for concern”. A panel of doctors is closely monitoring his parameters and health condition, the statement said.

