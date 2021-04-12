Tamil Nadu

Duraimurugan is stable, says hospital

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan | Photo Credit: VENKATACHALAPATHY C
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 12 April 2021 13:13 IST
Updated: 12 April 2021 13:13 IST

The DMK general secretary had tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai

The condition of DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, who tested positive for COVID-19, is stable, a statement issued by Rela Hospital on Monday said.

He was admitted to the hospital for further medical investigations and close monitoring. He is “very stable now with no cause for concern”. A panel of doctors is closely monitoring his parameters and health condition, the statement said.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Read more...