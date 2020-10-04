Duraimurugan expresses regret over remarks

CHENNAI

04 October 2020 01:16 IST

No disrespect meant, says DMK leader

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Saturday expressed regret over the remarks which had offended the alliance partners of the party.

“Since I was wearing a mask some words would have been wrongly uttered and a section of the media had reported that I addressed the alliance partners in a disparaging manner. I did not say anything disrespectfully. Even assuming that I had uttered those words, I am extremely sorry,” Mr. Duraimurugan said in a statement.

While addressing the media on Friday after participating in the gram sabha meeting, Mr. Duraimurugan reportedly said, “Who will be with us and who will not be with us will be known only after withdrawal of nomination (Yevan iruppan Yevan Povan).”

He clarified that all he meant was that nothing could be concretely said about the alliance.

“During election time changes can take place at the last moment. Those who are with us may go somewhere and some new parties may join us. It has happened in the past,” Mr. Duraimurugan recalled his speech in the statement.

He said after becoming the general secretary he had changed his style of functioning and speech. “If I anyone feels offended by my speech I express regret,” he said.

Mr. Duraimurugan said he had respect for all political leaders and those who knew him would understand his speech. “I will ensure that it will not recur in the future,” he said.