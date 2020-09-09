Duraimurugan elected DMK general secretary, T.R. Baalu is treasurer

CHENNAI

09 September 2020 13:40 IST

A general council meeting, in which DMK district secretaries and others participated virtually, was chaired by party president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday

The DMK, after 43 years, has a new general secretary in senior leader Duraimurugan, with the party general council electing him unopposed to the top post on Wednesday. The post had fallen vacant in March following the death of party stalwart K. Anbazhagan, who had held the position since 1977. Another senior leader, T. R. Baalu, was elected unopposed as treasurer, a post vacated by Mr. Duraimurugan.

A general council meeting, in which DMK district secretaries and others participated virtually, was chaired by party president M.K. Stalin. Former union minister A. Raja and former state minister K. Ponmudi were appointed deputy general secretaries of the party.

A resolution adopted in the meeting appreciated the contribution made by the four leaders for the development of the DMK ideology and the organisation.

The meeting also placed on record the relief work done by the DMK leaders and cadres during the COVID-19 pandemic. “As the ruling AIADMK failed to address the problems of the people, our leader (M.K.Stalin) came to the fore and worked to provide relief to the people,” the resolution said.

Another resolution hailed the order of the Supreme Court “upholding the separate reservation created for the Arundhathiyar community in Tamil Nadu,” when the DMK was in power.

The meeting also welcomed the Madras High Court direction to implement reservation for OBCs in the medical seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu to the central pool, and the allocation of seats in postgraduate courses to government doctors.

Condemning the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), a resolution said it should not be implemented until it was discussed by all political parties in the Parliament. “The AIADMK government should oppose the education policy which advocates a three-language policy,” the resolution said.

Yet another resolution accused the AIADMK government and its ministers of indulging in corrupt practices during the pandemic. “A time will come and they will be answerable to the people,” the resolution said and vowed to work towards making the DMK the ruling party after the Assembly polls next year.