Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Friday called on Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi. An official release from the State government termed the meeting a “courtesy call.”
Duraimurugan calls on Jal Shakti Minister
February 05, 2022 00:54 IST
