Tamil Nadu

Duraimurugan calls on Jal Shakti Minister

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Friday called on Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi. An official release from the State government termed the meeting a “courtesy call.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2022 12:55:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/duraimurugan-calls-on-jal-shakti-minister/article38379897.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY