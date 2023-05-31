Durai Vaiko urges IPL fans to support wrestlers

May 31, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko on Wednesday said the society that celebrated the victory of Chennai Super Kings and IPL matches should raise their voice against the injustice caused to the Indian wrestlers.

“Born in poor families, these wrestlers achieved distinction and brought fame to the country through sheer personal efforts. The government is responsible for the tears shed by them and it should come out with a proper reply on its stand on the issue,” he said in a statement.

Mr Durai Vaiko said he was pained by the action of the government that had arrested the wrestlers instead of arresting the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who had sexually assaulted them. “It really hurts to see that the wrestlers threw their medals in the Ganges,” he added.

Recalling the demand of the World Wrestling Federation that a fair inquiry should be conducted into the allegations against Mr Singh, Mr Durai Vaiko said it was disappointing that no action had been initiated against him though he had been suspended from the post of the president of Wrestling Federation of India.

