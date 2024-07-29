Durai Vaiko takes up fishermen issues with External Affairs Minister

MDMK MP Durai Vaiko has urged the Indian government to ensure that the Schedule 6 of the Indo-Sri Lankan Katchatheevu Agreement, which vested various rights on fishermen from Tamil Nadu, were followed in letter and spirit by the Sri Lankan government.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, he said the fishermen from the State had the right to fish in the traditional areas around Katchatheevu and rights to park their fishing boats and dry their nets on the island. Moreover, they have an absolute right to visit St. Antony’s Church.

Mr. Durai Vaiko brought to the attention of the Minister the frequent attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen and confiscation of their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy. “According to the External Affairs Ministry, in the last 20 years, 1,175 fishing boats have been confiscated and 6,000 fishermen arrested,” he said.

Referring to the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, which had made it mandatory for fishermen to register their country, power, and motor boats, Mr. Durai Vaiko said country boats could not be placed on a par with deep-sea engine ships. “The livelihood of the fishermen is under threat because of the stringent law. Fishermen’s associations have been demanding that the State government should have the right to administer legal schemes related to marine fisheries,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.