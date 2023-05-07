Durai Vaiko seeks justice for wrestlers

May 07, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko sought justice for Indian women wrestlers who had accused BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and several other coaches of sexual harassment.

In a statement here, he said that in January, he had condemned the failure of the Indian Government to act on the complaints of the wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, and others, who staged a silent sit-in protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

He alleged that even though a five-member committee headed by Mary Kom was formed to inquire into the allegations of wrestlers in four weeks on January 23, no proper inquiry was conducted. “The police have not yet filed an FIR,” he said.

Mr. Durai said the Delhi police had filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Mr. Singh for allegedly committing a crime against a minor only after the Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, issued a direction.

Recalling the support extended by sportspersons to the protestors and their announcement that they would surrender the medals won by them in international and national games, Mr. Durai said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who had extended his support, should write to all Chief Ministers to get justice for the wrestlers.

“It is unfortunate that sportspersons, who made India proud with their performances, have been forced to fight to get justice in the BJP government,” he said.