Durai Vaiko flays Governor Ravi for remarks on MGNREGS

November 06, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Durai Vaiko

Durai Vaiko | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko took exception to Governor R.N. Ravi’s reported suggestion to do away with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), alleging that the BJP government had expressed its desire through Governors, who were puppets of the government.

In a statement, he said the scheme had benefited rural poor and women belonging belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, and the reduction in the fund for the scheme had created an uncertainty over their livelihood. “A total of 16 crore workers have registered under the scheme. It requires around ₹2.7 lakh crore to provide them employment. But the BJP government has allotted ₹60,000 crore, which is 21% less than the required amount,” he said.

He further said that the BJP government’s approach towards the scheme would destroy the livelihood of crores of people. Its policies have caused an unprecedented increase in unemployment. Unless the BJP gives up its stand on the rural employment scheme, it will the people’s fury,” he added.

He also recalled the words of Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, who said the scheme was a progressive measure and a model for all counties.

