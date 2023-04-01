ADVERTISEMENT

Durai Vaiko blames Governor for delay in distribution of degree certificates to university students

April 01, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Chennai

Recalling the UGC’s circular that certificates to graduands should be issued within 180 days after completion of courses, the MDMK leader said the argument of the officials of the Raj Bhavan that the Governor was burdened with work could not be accepted

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko on Friday blamed Governor R. N. Ravi for the “inordinate” delay in issuing qualification certificates to students of State universities who had graduated during 2020-21 and 2021-22. The Governor is the Chancellor of many of the State universities.

The MDMK leader alleged that students were unable to get jobs or had lost job opportunities after getting placed on submission of ‘provisional certificates’ because of the delay. “Certificates for 2020-21 and 2021-22 were not issued so far. In Bharathidasan University, 2.2 lakh graduands have not yet received their certificates. A student from Peravurani lost his job since he could not produce the degree certificate to the firm in Singapore where he was placed,” he told journalists.

Recalling the UGC’s circular that certificates to graduands should be issued within 180 days after completion of courses, he said the argument of the officials of the Raj Bhavan that the Governor was burdened with work could not be accepted.

“The Governor is able to get time to find fault with the Tirukural translation of G.U. Pope, questions the renaming of the State as Tamil Nadu and accuse Marxism of disintegrating India. He seems to have a lot of time to propagate his Sanathana ideas,” he charged.

Mr. Durai Vaiko said Tamil Nadu should follow the decision of the Telangana government to file a petition against Mr R.N. Ravi.

