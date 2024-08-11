Durai Dayanidhi receives mail threat at CMC Vellore

Security has been tightened on Sunday at Christian College Medical College Hospital (CMC) in Vellore after the hospital authorities got an e-mail claiming that the life of Durai Dayanidhi, son of former Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers MK Azhagiri, being treated at the hospital for the past few months, was under threat.

Police said that the email threat was sent to the hospital’s medical superintendent’s (I. Rajesh) office. Immediately, hospital authorities alerted the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) and filed a complaint with the police. Subsequently, D. V. Kiran Shruthi, SP (In-Charge), Vellore, formed a special team from the cybercrime wing to investigate the case. Also, based on orders of the SP, security in the hospital premises has been strengthened. At present, three police constables have been deployed as part of security arrangements at ‘A’ block of the hospital where Mr. Dayanidhi has been admitted. After the threat, an additional four police personnel led by a sub-inspector have been deployed. Additional police personnel will be in plain clothes in the premises round the clock on shift basis.

Hospital authorities said that Mr. Dayanidhi is undergoing physiotherapy treatment in the hospital after he was referred from a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. Family members including his father M K Azhagiri have been with him in the hospital since he was admitted.