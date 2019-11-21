Dubai’s DP World, Mauto Electric to start work on projects

Dubai-based DP World has commenced work on its ₹1,000-crore container terminal park near Ennore, while KMC Group and Mauto Electric Mobility will roll out e-rickshaws on a step-by-step basis by the end of this month, the State government said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, along with Industries Minister M.C. Sampath and other officials, held a review meeting at the Secretariat with a delegation of business leaders from Dubai.

This follows his recent official visit to Dubai, during which memoranda of understanding were signed with six firms for investments worth ₹3,750 crore, which are expected to create 10,800 jobs. As part of the agreement, DP World - Integrated Chennai Business Park (I) Pvt Ltd — had acquired 150 acres of land opposite the Ennore Port, officials said.

The State government has provided no objection certificate to operate the park as a special economic zone and it will create 1,100 jobs, they added.

As part of an MoU, KMC Group and Mauto Electric Mobility had agreed to a project to convert petrol autorickshaws into e-rickshaw and the government has given necessary approvals. Mansoor Ali Khan, chairman of Mauto Group of Companies, said that his firm would roll out 100 electric autos in the first phase.

On behalf of Dubai Business Leaders Forum (BLF), Sudesh K Aggarwal, Chairman of Giant Group, Sunny Kurian, chairman Sunny Group, Ocean Rubber general manger K.M. Noordeen, Pro Global Logistics General Manager Mukesh Kochhar, Compro International’s vice-chairman Winston Jose Neels, ESPA shareholder Swetha Balasubramoney and Pace Group chairman B.A. Ibrahim were among the leaders who met the Chief Minister.

Sripriyaa Kumaria, Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Trade and Exhibition Centre and A. Sakthivel, Vice Chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council, were also present.

The Chief Minister assured of all necessary support to the investors, and officials showcased the infrastructure available in the State through private and government industrial parks.

“The business discussed investment possibilities here. We had one bio-diesel firm and we have shown them three land parcels for setting up business. We have suggested some locations to a logistics firm. The teams will also be visiting some of the industrial parks,” a senior government official said.

A Sakthivel, chairman of Poppy’s Knitwear, who was instrumental in bringing the companies and the government together, said that many of these firms had signed MoUs when the Tamil Nadu delegation visited Dubai recently, and were now in the process of scouting for land.