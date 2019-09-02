‘DSP acting in favour of brick kiln owners’

Two persons who recently petitioned the Coimbatore Collector over alleged threats from brick kilns owners at a gram sabha meeting held at Chinna Thadagam on August 15 were reportedly called to the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Periyanaickenpalayam, and forced to give a written apology.

Rangaraj, a resident of Thadagam, and R. Parameswaran aka Rajamaharshi, from Kavundampalayam, said they had given a petition on August 19. “We were summoned to the DSP’s office where over 30 brick kiln owners were present. The police officer acted in their favour. The Collector or the DSP failed to investigate the threat,” he alleged. He wanted the Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore Rural, to assure protection for their lives. People had objected to excessive mining in the Thadagam valley and the pollution associated with it at the gram sabha meeting.

The DSP did not comment on the allegations. The Coimbatore Rural SP Sujit Kumar said he will look into the issue.