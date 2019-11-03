Dry weather to prevail in State till Tuesday

Barring a few places, Tamil Nadu may largely experience dry weather as the northeast monsoon is likely to remain subdued till Tuesday. Officials of the Meteorological Department said the low pressure area that is expected to form near north Andaman Sea on November 4 may not have much impact over the State.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the weather system, a remnant of a cyclone, is likely to form as a low pressure area and may intensify into a depression by Wednesday. However, it is nearly 1,500 km-2,000 km away from Tamil Nadu and has prospects of influencing rains over Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as of now, he said.

Some places in the State may receive rains due to convective activity till Tuesday. The department forecasts light rain over Chennai till Monday.

Check dams overflow

Meanwhile, rainfall in the past few days has filled two check dams, in Esur-Vallipuram and Vayalur, along the Palar and there was surplus water overflow.

Public Works Department officials said that this season, the dams helped store upto 2,000 million cubic ft of ground and surface water. While water stagnated at upto two km in the river, it would help recharge groundwater for a radius of eight km.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation managing director K. Satyagopal inspected the lakes rejuvenation projects under the kudimaramath scheme in Kancheepuram district. Kancheepuram Collector P.Ponniah and N.N.Thyagarajan, executive engineer, WRD, Kancheepuram district visited lakes in places such as Navalur, Narayanapuram and Vellarai.