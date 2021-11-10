Dry spell in southern districts, despite heavy rain alert

Madurai:

10 November 2021 12:45 IST

Even as most of the southern districts had declared holiday for schools and colleges for Wednesday, no significant rainfall was reported on Wednesday morning.

Senior officials, including district Collectors were inspecting flood prone and low-lying areas to oversee the arrangements made to mitigate impact of any possible flood.

“The sun is out here in Tenkasi district and schools and colleges are functioning as usual,” said, its Collector, S. Gopala Sundara Raj. The district had received 2.6 mm till Wednesday morning, he added. Water has been released from all the dams for irrigation purpose.

Educational institutions in Thoothukudi district functioned on Wednesday.

Vaigai in spate

Meanwhile, water was released from Vaigai dam on Tuesday night after the third and final flood warning level was reached with the storage reaching 69 feet (maximum level 71 feet) at around 10 p.m.

People living along the river in five districts of Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram have been asked to move to safer places.

Second flood warning was issued earlier in the day when the level touched 68.50 feet in the morning. Vaigai dam was getting an inflow of 3,457 cusecs and the discharge has been gradually increased from 1,000 cusecs on Tuesday night to 3,569 cusecs on Wednesday.

While 3,000 cusecs was being discharged through the river, 500 cusecs was released through canals and 69 cusecs drawn for drinking water purpose.

Safe accommodation

Following incessant drizzle on Tuesday, Madurai Collector, S. Aneesh Sekhar, inspected the Sri Lankan Refugees Camp at Uchchapatti where water logging was reported.

With some houses in dilapidated condition, as a precautionary measure, around 60 persons were shifted to a community hall. Already, 20 residents of Adi Dravida Colony where water logging was reported, have been provided safe accommodation, the District Revenue Officer, G. Senthilkumari said.

Around 900 irrigation tanks out of over 2,500 tanks had 100 % storage and around 350 tanks have water to 75% of their capacities, an official said.