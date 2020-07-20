Tamil Nadu

Dry rations given away to workers

BNY Mellon sponsors kits with rice, dal, spices

Dry ration kits were sponsored by BNY Mellon for distribution among 70 guest workers struggling due to the lockdown. The kit included rice, dal, cereals, spices and oil.

The beneficiaries were from Iyyappanthangal, Govur, Kunrathur, Poonamallee, Thirumullaivoyal, Pattabiram, Ernavoor, Kannagi Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur and Taramani, according to a release. NGO Sevalaya, the implementation partner, coordinated the purchase of provisions and organised events to distribute the kits at the doorstep of the beneficiaries, the release added.

