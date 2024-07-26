GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drunk thief dozes off during burglary bid in Coimbatore, handed over to police by house owner

Published - July 26, 2024 10:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man, who allegedly broke into a house at Ram Nagar in Coimbatore, dozed off under the influence of alcohol.

K. Balasubramaniam, who hails from Palayapalayam at Karumathampatti, was caught by the house owner, K. Rajan, 53, a pushcart vendor, and was handed over to the police.

The police said Mr. Rajan, who resides at Nehru Street at Ram Nagar, had locked his house and left on July 23 night. When he returned around 8 a.m. the next day, Mr. Rajan found the front door of the house broken open. Suspecting a burglary, he immediately alerted a neighbour and the duo barged into the house. To their shock, a stranger was found sleeping inside the house. The duo secured the stranger and handed him over to the Kattoor police.

When questioned, the stranger identified himself as Balasubramaniam and allegedly confessed to the police of having entered the house for theft, after consuming liquor. “The break-in was made under the influence of alcohol and he dozed off due to intoxication while looking for valuables and money,” said a police officer.

Balasubramaniam was arrested for burglary attempt, based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Rajan.

