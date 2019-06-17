Drunk man gets behind the wheel of government bus

A drunk man started driving a government bus when the driver and the conductor were taking a break from duty on Saturday night.

The duo were drinking tea at a nearby shop after passengers got down from the bus plying between Tirunelveli and Thisaiyanvilai at Thisaiyanvilai bus stand. When the bus started moving all of a sudden, it took everyone by surprise. It stopped after going some distance.

It was found that Jeyakumar, 50, an intoxicated man and lorry driver, was at the wheel. He was thrashed by the people. As there was no damage to the bus, no case was registered.

He was let off after a stern warning by Thisaiyanvilai police.