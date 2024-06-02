ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk lorry driver arrested for damaging electric transformer in Gudiyatham

Published - June 02, 2024 12:32 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A container lorry driver, S. Dhananjayan, under the influence of alcohol, crashed his vehicle onto an electric transformer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A container lorry driver was arrested for damaging an electric transformer on Rajender Singh Street in Gudiyatham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said, at around 10 a.m., S. Dhananjayan, a native of Madhanur village near Ambur town, was driving his lorry when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle and it hit a transformer along the stretch. In the impact of the crash, the front windshields of the lorry and the concrete pole of the transformer were damaged.

Motorists and shopkeepers alerted the Gudiyatham Town police and Tangedco officials, who disconnected the power supply to the transformer. The police conducted a breathalyser test on Dhananjayan and it confirmed that he had been under the influence of alcohol.

A case was registered. The lorry driver was arrested and is now lodged at the sub-jail in Gudiyatham town. Further investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US