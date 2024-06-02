Drunk lorry driver arrested for damaging electric transformer in Gudiyatham

A container lorry driver was arrested for damaging an electric transformer on Rajender Singh Street in Gudiyatham.

Police said, at around 10 a.m., S. Dhananjayan, a native of Madhanur village near Ambur town, was driving his lorry when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle and it hit a transformer along the stretch. In the impact of the crash, the front windshields of the lorry and the concrete pole of the transformer were damaged.

Motorists and shopkeepers alerted the Gudiyatham Town police and Tangedco officials, who disconnected the power supply to the transformer. The police conducted a breathalyser test on Dhananjayan and it confirmed that he had been under the influence of alcohol.

A case was registered. The lorry driver was arrested and is now lodged at the sub-jail in Gudiyatham town. Further investigation is on.