GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Drunk lorry driver arrested for damaging electric transformer in Gudiyatham

Published - June 02, 2024 12:32 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
A container lorry driver, S. Dhananjayan, under the influence of alcohol, crashed his vehicle onto an electric transformer.

A container lorry driver, S. Dhananjayan, under the influence of alcohol, crashed his vehicle onto an electric transformer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A container lorry driver was arrested for damaging an electric transformer on Rajender Singh Street in Gudiyatham.

Police said, at around 10 a.m., S. Dhananjayan, a native of Madhanur village near Ambur town, was driving his lorry when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle and it hit a transformer along the stretch. In the impact of the crash, the front windshields of the lorry and the concrete pole of the transformer were damaged.

Motorists and shopkeepers alerted the Gudiyatham Town police and Tangedco officials, who disconnected the power supply to the transformer. The police conducted a breathalyser test on Dhananjayan and it confirmed that he had been under the influence of alcohol.

A case was registered. The lorry driver was arrested and is now lodged at the sub-jail in Gudiyatham town. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.