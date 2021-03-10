Drumming up support

TIRUCHI

10 March 2021 01:34 IST

Chenda, a percussion instrument widely played across Kerala, seems to have made strong inroads into Tamil Nadu. No meeting of mainstream parties, especially the AIADMK, takes place without a chenda melam. They have been ubiquitous during campaigns or visits of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam as the party feels the beats enthral and entertain crowds. Cashing in on the demand, at least 10 troupes from Kerala are now camping in Tiruchi, eagerly waiting for the release of the list of candidates by parties, so that they will get more calls as campaigning intensifies.

