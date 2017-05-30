Chemists’ strike: State facilities will be open, says Tamil Nadu govt

The Tamil Nadu government, in the wake of The Tamil Nadu Chemists & Druggists Association going on a State-wide, day-long shut down of pharmacies on Tuesday, has said that all government facilities would be open for sales of drugs. The chemists are protesting against a number of issues, including online sales of drugs and a proposed e-portal.

State Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said that all government facilities, including primary health centres, were adequately stocked with medicines. “As per our analysis, in general, only 30% of medicines are dispensed during the day. The pharmacists have assured us that pharmacies attached to hospitals will remain open," he said.

In addition, 111 Amma pharmacies and 197 cooperative pharmacies remain open, he said. “The 6 lakh out-patients and the 60% of in-patients in the government sector are taken care of as well," he noted.

As per a press release from The Chemists & Druggists Association, Chennai District, some pharmacies in Chennai, Madurai and Karur will remain open on Tuesday to serve the public.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also said that the pharmacists' legitimate concerns about the challenges with the e-portal will be communicated to the relevant Ministry.