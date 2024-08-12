Drug trafficking has worsened in TN: Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said alleged drugs have become ubiquitous in Tamil Nadu despite the State Government launching ‘Drug Free Tamil Nadu’ initiative and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to act decisively.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Dr. Anbuamni claimed drug trafficking has increased.

“A few months after the DMK government took office, I personally met Mr Stalin and pointed out that drug trafficking was on the rise in Tamil Nadu, which could severely impact the future of students. It was only after this meeting that Stalin launched the ‘Drug-Free Tamil Nadu’ initiative,” he claimed. However, the distressing reality is that, even after two years, drug trafficking has not been controlled in Tamil Nadu; in fact, it has worsened, he alleged.

According to him, the government and the police, claiming to crack down on the cannabis trade, have occasionally conducted raids and boasted about seizing tons of cannabis and arresting over 10,000 people but these actions have not been effective.

While pointing out that the Chief Minister had said drug trafficking can be prevented if every police inspector ensures that drug sales are completely stopped within their jurisdiction and that stricter penalties must be imposed on those who sell drugs in schools, colleges, and community centers, Dr. Anbumani alleged the directive has not been implemented by the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.