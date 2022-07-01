Droupadi Murmu to seek support from NDA partners in Chennai on Saturday
NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will visit Chennai on Saturday and meet AIADMK MLAs and MPs and BJP MLAs to seek their support in the upcoming Presidential election, the BJP said.
Ms. Murmu will come to Chennai after visiting Kerala, and will meet the elected representatives of the two parties around 3.30 p.m.
MLAs and MPs of the PMK; the DMDK’s Premalatha Vijayakant; TMC MP G.K. Vasan; Puthiya Thamizhagam’s Krishnamurthy; and A.C. Shanmugam of the New Justice Party, among others, would participate in the meeting, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said
