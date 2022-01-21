Tamil Nadu

Drop proposed changes to IAS Cadre Rule: VCK chief

VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday strongly condemned the Centre’s proposed amendment to Rule 6 (deputation of cadre officers) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, which would do away with the requirement of obtaining the approval of the State governments to transfer IAS and IPS officers through Central deputation.

Contending that it amounted to taking away the rights of the States, he urged the Centre to drop the plan.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said such a move would lead to officers functioning with a sense of fear about being transferred, and it would be used as a tool to destabilise non-BJP-ruled States.


