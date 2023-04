April 10, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan objected to a proposal to rename a stretch of the Avvai Shanmugam Road in Chennai and urged the State government to drop it.

Speaking in the House, the former Minister said that the head office of the AIADMK political party was on the road for long and the road was being known with the existing name for several years now.

