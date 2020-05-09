Drop proposal to amend Electricity Act: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Centre to take back the proposed amendments to Electricity Act and drop the proposal entirely.

In a statement, he alleged that the proposed amendments took away the State’s rights and would affect the farmers and the lower income group people.

As per the proposal the State governments could give subsidies directly to the people if they wished and not through discoms. This would also pave way for cancellation of free power offered to farmers and other categories.

He also pointed out that various other provisions in the proposed amendment would affect the rights of the State, despite power being in concurrent list.

Dr. Ramadoss wondered why the Centre was showing urgency in making the amendments at a time when the pandemic was affecting normal lives of peoeple.

He said PMK was strongly opposing the amendments.