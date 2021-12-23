Drop marriage Bill, says VCK

CHENNAI

23 December 2021 01:27 IST

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to raise the legal age for marriage for women from 18 to 21, alleging that it was the first step towards enacting a common civil code.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the RSS, BJP and the Sangh Parivar were driven by the goal to enact a common civil code and had already achieved their goals of constructing Ram temple and cancellation of special status to Kashmir. “The present bill seeking to increase the marriageable age for women is a step towards enacting a common civil code,” he said.

The MP said the argument of the BJP government that the bill would benefit women was not acceptable.

Advertising

Advertising