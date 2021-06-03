Drop in new cases in Madurai, Virudhunagar

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

03 June 2021 21:48 IST

Madurai recorded 519 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with which the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 66,571.

A total of 783 persons were discharged from various hospitals and healthcare facilities. Thirteen persons died of the viral infection, taking the district’s death toll to 943.

After reporting two-digit numbers of deaths for three consecutive days, Virudhunagar on Thursday recorded only four fatalities – all the victims were aged above 50 – to have an overall toll of 436.

The number of active cases also declined for the third consecutive day to stand at 6,924 as 448 new cases were reported against 1,043 discharges.