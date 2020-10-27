Drop in fresh COVID-19 cases in Madurai district

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM

27 October 2020 20:33 IST

Ramanathapuram registers only two fresh cases

Madurai recorded 57 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, marking a total case count of 18,564. On Monday, the district had added 68 fresh cases.

A total of 58 persons were discharged from hospitals in the district on Tuesday, leaving 597 active cases. The day also saw two fatalities, which took the district’s death toll to 417.

Kanniyakumari added 48 fresh cases to have an overall tally of 14,772. After 54 people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 566 active cases.

In Thoothukudi, 39 people tested positive for the viral infection and the district consequently has 493 active cases and a total case count of 14,856. Forty-six people were discharged from hospitals in the district.

The overall tally of Tirunelveli district rose to 14,134 on Tuesday after 28 people tested positive. Even as 290 patients are undergoing treatment, 47 people were discharged from hospitals.

The total number of positive cases in Virudhunagar rose to 15,371 after 27 fresh cases were reported. After 27 people were discharged, the district has 194 active cases. The death toll of the district remains at 220.

Theni reported 21 new cases, with which its tally went up to 16,164. There were 42 discharges registered in the district.

Sivaganga district reported 19 fresh COVID-19 cases to have a total case count of 5,833. There were 22 discharges from hospitals in the district.

Tenkasi, having just 103 active cases, reported five new patients to have an overall tally of 7,798. Twenty-nine people were discharged from hospitals.

Four cases were recorded in Dindigul district, which has now marked a total case count of 9,741. Hospitals in the district discharged 30 people after recovery.

Ramanathapuram registered only two fresh cases on Tuesday, with which its tally moved up to 5,967. There were 23 discharges marked in the district.