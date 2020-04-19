Drop decision to levy toll on national highways, says Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Sunday urged the the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to drop its decision to resume toll collection on national highways from April 20.
In a statement, he said the Centre should ensure that the toll fee is not collected until May 31.
Mr. Vasan pointed out at the time when more goods are likely to be allowed to be transported from April 20, the decision to levy toll is not justified. It would affect the medium and small-scale industries as well as their workers and also increase the prices of goods, he said.
Mr. Vasan also said it would be difficult for transporters to pay the toll, when they have lost income due to the lockdown.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.