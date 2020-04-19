Drop decision to levy toll on national highways, says Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Sunday urged the the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to drop its decision to resume toll collection on national highways from April 20.

In a statement, he said the Centre should ensure that the toll fee is not collected until May 31.

Mr. Vasan pointed out at the time when more goods are likely to be allowed to be transported from April 20, the decision to levy toll is not justified. It would affect the medium and small-scale industries as well as their workers and also increase the prices of goods, he said.

Mr. Vasan also said it would be difficult for transporters to pay the toll, when they have lost income due to the lockdown.