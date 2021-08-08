Drop caste references, VCK urges CM

CHENNAI

08 August 2021 00:04 IST

VCK general secretary and Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to pass an order for removing caste surnames from the name boards of educational institutions and restaurants.

In his letter, Mr. Ravikumar also sought proper enforcement of the order passed by the Rural Development and Local Administration Department in 1978 regarding the removal of caste surname references from roads and streets.

He noted that the order was passed, after the then Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran had said his government would remove caste references from roads and streets, while speaking at the centenary celebrations of Periyar.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Instruct local bodies’

He said besides enforcing the order, it must be ensured that caste references were not made in the boards kept by the State government.

The government must also instruct corporations and municipalities to ensure that caste references were not made in settlements established by individuals, Mr. Ravikumar said.