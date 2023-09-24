ADVERTISEMENT

Drop cases against youth who protested demanding jobs in Tangedco: Edappadi Palaniswami

September 24, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, also urged the Tamil Nadu government to issue appointment orders to 5,237 youth who have passed the gangmen test.

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday, September 24, 2023 urged the Tamil Nadu government to drop the cases filed against the youth who protested demanding gangman posts at the Tangedco.

The police should drop the plan of issuing summons to youth who participated in the protest, he said in a statement.

Just because they protested at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s constituency, summons are being issued. The police should not engage in any action which would spoil the future of the youth, Mr. Palaniswami said.

He pointed out various protests were orgainsed when he was the Chief Minister and it was tackled legally and no coercive action was taken. Mr. Palaniswami also urged the State government to issue appointment orders to 5,237 youth who have passed the gangmen test.

