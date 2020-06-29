Drones carrying organic disinfectants launched in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI

29 June 2020 22:15 IST

A project to spray organic disinfectant solutions using drones was launched by Kancheepuram district police on Monday in association with a Bengaluru-based firm. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) P.C. Thenmozhi and Superintendent of Police B. Shamoondeswari formally launched the drones in front of the district SP’s office.

The fuel-operated drone carries a payload of 16 litres of disinfectant and is capable of covering areas six times more than battery-operated drones. It also has the lowest operational costs, sources said. The solution is an environment friendly and biodegradable liquid, which has no stratification or turbidity. It kills, sterilises and disinfects a wide range of micro organisms, said Karthik Narayanan of Sugaradhana, a Bengaluru-based firm.

