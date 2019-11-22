DRM inspects railway stations along Chennai-Jolarpet section

P. Mahesh, Divisional Railway Manager, Southern Railway, Chennai inspected various railway stations on Chennai Central-Jolarpet section on Thursday.
He visited Jolarpet station in the morning and interacted with the station officials on signalling issues and station upkeep.
The special train he travelled in developed a snag in the morning near Sangilikuppam, due to which the Brindavan Express en-route to Bengaluru suffered a delay of more than 45 minutes. Another engine was requisitioned to tow the train to Jolarpet, after which Brindavan Express proceeded on its journey.
Mr. Mahesh also visited Katpadi junction, where he inspected the on-going repair works at a rail overbridge near the railway station.
