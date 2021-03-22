Come elections, and contesting candidates go all out to woo voters. Former Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP and the AIADMK’s Tiruverambur Assembly constituency candidate P. Kumar did just that to gain the attention of voters. Campaigning in Navalpattu village, on the outskirts of Tiruchi city, he drove a tractor with a towel on his head, seeking support from the electorate that mostly has agriculturists. Mr. Kumar drove the tractor for some distance, and then alighted to embark on a door-to-door campaign, accompanied by cadre.
Driving home a point
R Rajaram
TIRUCHI,
March 22, 2021 01:34 IST
