Tamil Nadu

Driver suffers heart attack, averts accident

A driver of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) averted a major accident near Koundampadi by halting the bus, even as he suffered a heart attack and died later.

Selvaraj, 52, worked as a driver in the Koundampadi branch of the TNSTC and on Sunday, he was driving a bus to Perundurai with 28 passengers. He felt uneasy while driving through the busy roads near Vellakovil and immediately parked the vehicle on the roadside. Thereafter, he became unconscious.

The conductor and other passengers immediately rushed him to a government hospital nearby. He was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Passengers said that if Selvaraj had not halted the vehicle at the right moment, the bus may have crashed into houses. Selvaraj is survived by his wife and two children.


