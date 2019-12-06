Drive to revive lapsed postal policies

The Vellore Postal Division is holding a special drive for revival of lapsed Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) policies, till December 31.
As a one-time measure, policies, that have crossed the limit of five-years since date of payment of last premium, are being provided a window for revival, subject to the production of a medical certificate of good health. Policy holders who intend to revive their policies may apply in writing to any nearest post office, said a press note issued by the Superintendent of Post Offices, Vellore. After the given date, such policies will not be revived, and policies so lapsed will be treated as cancelled.
