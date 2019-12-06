Tamil Nadu

Drive to revive lapsed postal policies

The Vellore Postal Division is holding a special drive for revival of lapsed Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) policies, till December 31.

As a one-time measure, policies, that have crossed the limit of five-years since date of payment of last premium, are being provided a window for revival, subject to the production of a medical certificate of good health. Policy holders who intend to revive their policies may apply in writing to any nearest post office, said a press note issued by the Superintendent of Post Offices, Vellore. After the given date, such policies will not be revived, and policies so lapsed will be treated as cancelled.

Dec 6, 2019

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

