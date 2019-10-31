Drive to close abandoned borewells begins in Vellore

Steps to close abandoned borewells and wells has begun in Vellore district in the wake of Nadukattupatti incident near Manapparai in Tiruchi district, where two-year-old Sujith lost his life after falling into a borewell.

However, residents want officials to take action to repair the abandoned borewells, which they say may yield water as the north-east monsoon has begun. Officials, instead of closing them at once, should cap them and wait till the end of winter to see whether it is possible to revive them, they said.

Meanwhile, open borewells were closed at Tamaraikulam and Sirukanniyampattu villages in Jolarpet block, while Vellore City Municipal Corporation had closed one in Saidapet area on Tuesday. The one at Jamalpuram lake area was closed by village officials on Wednesday. In the next few days, all the open / abandoned borewells will be closed forthwith, said officials from Vellore block development office.

As on Wednesday, out of the 93 abandoned borewells identified in town panchayats, 70 were closed and 23 of them were converted into recharge wells. In block levels, 6,227 defunct borewells were identified from 6,109 habitations and 5,655 of them were closed. The remaining 572 would be closed by Thursday.

In addition to that 40 borewells in Vellore Corporation limits and 124 in Kandhili block were closed, says an official from Collectorate.

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram has sought an action taken report on the conditions of borewells and closure of unusable/abandoned borewells in the district. He reiterated that abandoned wells/ borewells near anganwadi centres, primary schools should be closed immediately and compliance report should be submitted by the respective BDOs.

There are 2,999 anganwadi centres in the district and 3,362 government and private schools in the district. He asked the officials to ensure that were no open borewells, recharge wells, open wells in their jurisdiction, posing a threat to lives of children.

Safety measures

Expressing deep condolences at the unfortunate demise of Sujith, he said, “Our tribute to him shall be to implement all safety measures as mentioned in the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Regulation of Sinking of Wells and Safety Measures) Rules 2015.”