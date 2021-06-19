Drive-thru jabs at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre

A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination camp was inaugurated at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre on Friday.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said the hospital started the camp after noticing that people were not getting themselves vaccinated due to fear of waiting in a crowd.

After taking the vaccine, people could park their vehicles in specially allotted spots and remain there for 20 minutes for post-vaccine observation.

Beneficiaries could get themselves registered on Askapollo.com for getting vaccinated at the camp between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., a press release from the hospital said.