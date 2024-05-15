Drinking water unit closed

Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, seized the stock at an unauthorised packaged drinking water unit in Salavathy village, Tindivanam during a raid on Wednesday.

A press release said a total stock of 475 packaged drinking water containers bearing labels marked with spurious ISI mark and about three lakh labels with spurious ISI mark were also seized.

The manufacturer did not have a valid BIS licence and was found to have violated the BIS Act 2016. Consumers may verify the authenticity of BIS standard mark through BIS Care mobile application. They may also inform BIS about misuse of the ISI mark, the release said.

