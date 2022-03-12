Drinking water supply, finishing sewerage network are top priorities, says Erode Mayor

S. Nagarathinam said a new scheme would be launched under which she would meet residents in each ward to solve their grievances

Though Erode City is in close proximity to the west bank of the River Cauvery, availability of protected drinking water for residents has continued to be a major concern over the years. “My focus will be to solve this key issue and also expedite the ongoing underground sewerage scheme (UGSS) work,” said newly-elected Erode Mayor S. Nagarathinam.

Explaining her priorities for the corporation that has a population of 5.5 lakh, Ms. Nagarathinam said that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi mooted the Uratchikottai dedicated water supply scheme in 2007 at the time of launching the Erode Corporation. “The scheme was executed at a snail’s pace during the previous rule. I held a detailed discussion with the engineers and decided to expedite the scheme in a phased manner and ensure that all households receive uninterrupted drinking water supply within six months”, she said, confidently.

The Mayor said that the tardy pace of implementation of UGSS in the last 10 years had irked residents and road-users, as it delayed re-laying of roads in most parts of the city. “Only if the water scheme and UGSS are completed, can we re-lay the roads completely and hence, focus is on expediting the work,” she said. “

‘Makkalai Thedi Mayor’ scheme

A new initiative, ‘Makkalai Thedi Mayor’ scheme would be launched and she would meet residents in each ward to solve their grievances, the Mayor said, and added that fulfilling basic amenities in all the 60 wards would be given priority. “

Ms. Nagarathinam said that the overall development of the city would be her key focus and added that new schemes would be implemented in consultation with NGOs and various social organisations. “Their role in the city’s development is important and they would be roped in for the new projects,” she said. New ideas for the city’s growth are welcomed from everyone, she said.

Various other issues including increasing revenue for the Corporation, focusing on improving the city’s infrastructure and expansion of the city would be taken up after discussions with officials and stakeholders, she added.

Born in 1971, Ms. Nagarathinam has been a member of the DMK since 1986, while her husband Subramanian is the party’s Erode urban secretary. “With the strong support of my husband and family, I will be able to perform my duties to the fullest, to serve the people”, she said.