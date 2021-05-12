DRDO to set up oxygen generation plant at Chidambaram GH

The 1,000 LPM capacity tank will not only help in meeting the oxygen requirements of Chidambaram GH, but the administration may also be able to supply to other hospitals in the region, an official said

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is planning to set up an oxygen generation plant on the premises of the Chidambaram General Hospital in Cuddalore district soon.

The proposed plant in Chidambaram is among the 500 medical-oxygen generating plants to be set up by DRDO across the country.

A senior official of the district administration said the site in Chidambaram was selected from a list submitted by the State Government.

“The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) held discussions with officials and identified three sites on the NH-45 A including Chidambaram in Cuddalore district and Sirkazhi and Mayiladuthurai in Mayiladuthurai district. Work on constructing a shed for the oxygen plant and electrical works for an oxygen generator, of 1,000 LPM (Litres Per Minute) would be taken up by the Public Works Department shortly,” the official said.

The electrical work including construction of a transformer has been estimated to cost ₹1.33 crore.

The district administration has placed a formal request with Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) to fund the electrical work.

