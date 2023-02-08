Drawing competition for school students

February 08, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hepzibah Trust and Hepzibah Institute of Heritage Conservation is organising a drawing competition for schoolchildren studying from kindergarten to Class 12 between Thursday and Sunday.

A release from the trust said that students from across Tamil Nadu can take part in the competition, which would be held in seven different categories based on the class in which the students are in. Those interested to participate can contact 9381008253 via WhatsApp for details. The participants have to pay ₹20 as entry fee to take part in the competition.