ADVERTISEMENT

Dravidian parties’ rule spoiled future generation of T.N. by failing curb drug menace, says H. Raja

Published - September 15, 2024 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

H. Raja.

State BJP coordination committee convenor H. Raja on Sunday criticised the ruling DMK government for failing to curb narcotic drug menace in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media, Mr. Raja said, “The rule of Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu had spoiled and degenerated the future generation of the State. The DMK is unfit to rule the State. It can create a new wing of the party for narcotic drug peddlers.”

Referring to the call given by Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin to his party members to work hard to win at least 200 out of 234 seats in the 2026 Assembly election, Mr. Raja said the DMK would not win even 20 seats. “In the past, the party had won seats in single digits. During that time, Karunanidhi [DMK patriarch] feared entering the Assembly and vacated his MLA seat. That will be repeated in future also.”

Responding to a question on Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan’s call for “power sharing” in the State, Mr. Raja said, “It is a fair demand to ask for power sharing in the State and the Tamil Nadu BJP endorses the demand.” He said even in the Centre, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee spearheaded a coalition government between 1999 and 2004.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US