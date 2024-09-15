Dravidian parties’ rule spoiled future generation of T.N. by failing curb drug menace, says H. Raja

State BJP coordination committee convenor H. Raja on Sunday criticised the ruling DMK government for failing to curb narcotic drug menace in the State.

Speaking to media, Mr. Raja said, “The rule of Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu had spoiled and degenerated the future generation of the State. The DMK is unfit to rule the State. It can create a new wing of the party for narcotic drug peddlers.”

Referring to the call given by Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin to his party members to work hard to win at least 200 out of 234 seats in the 2026 Assembly election, Mr. Raja said the DMK would not win even 20 seats. “In the past, the party had won seats in single digits. During that time, Karunanidhi [DMK patriarch] feared entering the Assembly and vacated his MLA seat. That will be repeated in future also.”

Responding to a question on Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan’s call for “power sharing” in the State, Mr. Raja said, “It is a fair demand to ask for power sharing in the State and the Tamil Nadu BJP endorses the demand.” He said even in the Centre, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee spearheaded a coalition government between 1999 and 2004.

